'So-so' data send Agenus stock tumbling

Agenus' (Nasdaq: AGEN) shares fell nearly 14% to $3.79, as the US company unveiled data from pre-planned interim analyses, including for a combination of the checkpoint blocker balstilimab and the anti-CTLA-4 agent zalifrelimab.
The combination, which the firm says has best-in-class potential for the treatment of second-line cervical cancer, yielded up to a 20% overall response rate (ORR), including a complete response rate (CRR) of 8.8%.
Meanwhile, low-dose AGEN1181 monotherapy demonstrated a confirmed complete response in a patient with difficult-to-treat endometrial cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze