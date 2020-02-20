'So-so' data send Agenus stock tumbling

Agenus' (Nasdaq: AGEN) shares fell nearly 14% to $3.79, as the US company unveiled data from pre-planned interim analyses, including for a combination of the checkpoint blocker balstilimab and the anti-CTLA-4 agent zalifrelimab.

The combination, which the firm says has best-in-class potential for the treatment of second-line cervical cancer, yielded up to a 20% overall response rate (ORR), including a complete response rate (CRR) of 8.8%.

Meanwhile, low-dose AGEN1181 monotherapy demonstrated a confirmed complete response in a patient with difficult-to-treat endometrial cancer.