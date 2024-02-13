Sobi and Handok establish JV for rare disease business in South Korea

Rare diseases specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI; also known as Sobi) has set up a joint venture with South Korean firm Handok Pharmaceuticals to commercialize its drugs in the latter’s home market.

Strengthening their position in the rare disease business, Handok and Sobi aim to develop, commercialise and distribute Sobi’s innovative medicines in South Korea. Serving patients in South Korea will be an important contributor to Sobi's geographical expansion, the company said.

“Our medicines fill a medical need in this important and highly developed market," said Guido Oelkers, chief executive of Sobi, adding: "With Handok, we found a partner who combines rare disease experience with deep knowledge of the local market. We look forward to working with Handok to introduce our innovative medicines in South Korea, starting with Empaveli and Doptelet.”