Monday 29 September 2025

Sobi and Handok establish JV for rare disease business in South Korea

Biotechnology
13 February 2024
sobi_large

Rare diseases specialist Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI; also known as Sobi) has set up a joint venture with South Korean firm Handok Pharmaceuticals to commercialize its drugs in the latter’s home market.

Strengthening their position in the rare disease business, Handok and Sobi aim to develop, commercialise and distribute Sobi’s innovative medicines in South Korea. Serving patients in South Korea will be an important contributor to Sobi's geographical expansion, the company said.

“Our medicines fill a medical need in this important and highly developed market," said Guido Oelkers, chief executive of Sobi, adding: "With Handok, we found a partner who combines rare disease experience with deep knowledge of the local market. We look forward to working with Handok to introduce our innovative medicines in South Korea, starting with Empaveli and Doptelet.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive top-line results from Phase III PRINCE study of pegcetacoplan in PNH
25 May 2021
Pharmaceutical
New oral ITP medicine could be an option for children
25 March 2024
Biotechnology
Sobi grants Japanese rights on two drugs to Asahi Kasei
16 September 2022
Biotechnology
Sweden's Sobi issues notes to raise up to a billion dollars
26 April 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze