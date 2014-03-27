SOBI’s Kiobrina pivotal Ph III study fails to meet primary endpoint

Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) has released disappointing top-line results from a Phase III clinical trial of its enzyme therapy Kiobrina (bucelipase-alfa; rhBSSL – recombinant human Bile Salt Stimulated Lipase).
The primary endpoint of the study - growth velocity measured after four weeks of treatment with rhBSSL - was not met. No statistically significant improvement in growth velocity was demonstrated in preterm infants treated with rhBSSL compared to placebo.
Top-line results from the multicenter Phase III European trial of rhBSSL, called the LAIF study (Lipase Added to Infant Feeding), showed that in 410 infants born before 32 weeks of gestational age, the mean growth velocity did not differ when treated with rhBSSL (16.8g/kg/day) compared to placebo (16.6g/kg/day). The estimated difference in growth velocity was 0.21g/kg/day (95% CI (-0.40; 0.83), p=0.49). The growth velocity was comparable between groups throughout the treatment period, and the median enteral feeding volume was 2.7mL/kg/day lower in the rhBSSL group. 98% of infants completed the four week treatment period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze