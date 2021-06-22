South Africa to host WHO's first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub

The World Health Organization (WHO) and its COVAX partners are working with a South African consortium to establish the first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in the country.

This consortium comprises Cape Town-based companies Biovac and Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines, along with a network of universities and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The move follows WHO’s global call for Expression of Interest (EOI) in April to establish COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hubs to scale up production and access.