Saturday 8 November 2025

SPAC merger of JATT Acquisitions and Zura Bio

Biotechnology
20 June 2022
merger_m-a_big

UK clinical-stage Zura Bio Limited, founded in January this year, and JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE: JATT), a publicly-traded US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

On closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Zura Bio Limited. The combined company’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “ZURA.”

“This is an important milestone for Zura Bio as it accelerates our goal to become a leading global immunology company. We look forward to initiating our Phase II clinical trial in alopecia areata and to exploring the potential of ZB-168 in other immune diseases. Through the combination with JATT, we will strengthen our leadership team and secure capital to rapidly advance ZB-168 through the clinic in order to bring potentially life-altering new medicines to patients in need,” said Oliver Levy, chief financial officer and member of Zura Bio’s board of directors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Avacta and Daewoong form cell and gene therapies JV
8 January 2020
Biotechnology
First JAK-inhibitor to show hair regrowth in Phase III alopecia trial
4 March 2021
Biotechnology
Estrella Biopharma going public in SPAC merger
10 October 2022
Biotechnology
Zura Bio promotes recent hire Robert Lisicki to CEO post
29 March 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze