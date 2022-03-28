Spesolimab shows significant improvement in patients with GPP flares

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new data from the pivotal Phase II Effisayil 1 trial, presented at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Boston.

The Effisayil 1 trial, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed significant clearance of skin pustules in patients with generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares within the first week after treatment with spesolimab versus placebo. This effect was sustained over 12 weeks, according to data presented at AAD, which found that 84.4% of patients had no visible pustules after the 12-week trial duration and 81.3% had clear/almost clear skin.

“GPP is an unpredictable, painful, and potentially life-threatening rare skin disease with no available FDA-approved treatment options,” said Dr Boni Elewski, trial investigator and chairperson, Department of Dermatology at The University of Alabama School of Medicine, adding: “The findings presented at this year’s AAD Annual Meeting showed that the efficacy of spesolimab is sustained over 12 weeks, providing further evidence of the rapid benefit that spesolimab could bring to patients living with the burden of GPP flares.”