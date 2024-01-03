SpliceBio names ophthalmology expert as chief medical officer

Spanish genetic medicines company SpliceBio today announced the appointment of Aniz Girach as chief medical officer (CMO).

Dr Girach is an ophthalmologist with over 25 years’ industry experience in the field of medical retina and genetic therapy for inherited retinal diseases. He has been involved in the development and approval of four drugs in ophthalmology. Dr Girach was global head of ophthalmology at Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and vice president, clinical development at Alcon Laboratories.

At Oxurion (formerly ThromboGenics) he was global head of ophthalmology and chief medical officer where he oversaw the development and approval of ocriplasmin (Jetrea), a first in class biologic therapy for retinal disease. Dr Girach was CMO at Nightstar Therapeutics where he led and oversaw the development of its gene therapy programs for inherited retinal diseases, prior to its acquisition by Biogen for $800 million. Prior to joining SpliceBio, he led the development of genetic therapies for inherited retinal diseases at ProQR Therapeutics as its CMO.