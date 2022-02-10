Wednesday 19 November 2025

Start-up Seismic promises 'new era of immunology drug development integrating machine learning'

Biotechnology
10 February 2022
seismic_therapeutic_large

A biotech company called Seismic Therapeutic has launched with the aim of advancing machine learning for immunology drug development.

The US company has started life with a Series A financing of $101 million led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from lead founding investors Timothy A Springer and Polaris Partners, along with new backers GV, Boxer Capital, Samsara BioCapital, and management and founders.

Seismic’s offering is the IMPACT platform, which systematically integrates machine learning, structural biology, protein engineering and translational immunology to invent new biologics and optimize properties with significantly improved efficiency and scale over conventional therapeutics discovery.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Star is born with promise to deliver rare disease therapies
17 February 2022
Biotechnology
Entact Bio debuts with $81 million financing, with new approach to proteins
7 December 2022
Biotechnology
Santa Ana Bio emerges from stealth with $168 million financing
14 June 2024
Biotechnology
New company Deep Apple Therapeutics unveiled
15 December 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze