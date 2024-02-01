Stefanos Theoharis named OneChain Immunotherapeutics boss

OneChain Immunotherapeutics (OCI), a Spanish biotech focused on the development of CAR-T therapies for the treatment of oncologic diseases, has named Stefanos Theoharis as the company's new chief executive.
He succeeds Jorge Alemany, who has been in the top job since the creation of the company in June 2020 and will now retire.
Dr Theoharis has more than 20 years of experience in the field of cell and gene therapy, business development, program management and manufacturing.
