Still in the running, Roche results show promise in Alzheimer's

Biotechnology
13 March 2024
Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG: SIX) - no doubt with the  recent success of anti-amyloid candidates in mind - is persisting with its efforts in Alzheimer’s disease.

The company has struggled to make a breakthrough in recent years, with its  gantenerumab program flopping and extensive research with AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU)  failing to bear fruit.

A turnaround in fortunes could be on the way, however, after mid-stage data for a reformulation of gantenerumab, an antibody known as trontinemab, suggest a more positive trajectory.

