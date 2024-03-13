Still in the running, Roche results show promise in Alzheimer's

Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG: SIX) - no doubt with the recent success of anti-amyloid candidates in mind - is persisting with its efforts in Alzheimer’s disease.
The company has struggled to make a breakthrough in recent years, with its gantenerumab program flopping and extensive research with AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) failing to bear fruit.
A turnaround in fortunes could be on the way, however, after mid-stage data for a reformulation of gantenerumab, an antibody known as trontinemab, suggest a more positive trajectory.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze