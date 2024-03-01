Still strong two seasons in, Pfizer aims to up RSV market share

More positive data for Abrysvo (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine) will support Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) position in an important new market for products targeting RSV infections.
Results from the RENOIR trial show the jab kept up consistently high protective efficacy through two seasons, after a single dose.
Abrysvo and its GSK (LSE: GSK)-owned rival, market leader Arexvy (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine), are both tipped to achieve multi-billion dollar sales in coming years.
