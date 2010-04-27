Strategies for growth must include emerging markets, biologics and further cost cutting, says Datamonitor

With $110 billion in global sales exposed to generic competition for the top 50 pharmaceutical companies through to 2014, branded Pharma must look to emerging markets, biologics and continued cost-saving initiatives to drive growth, according to market research firm Datamonitor.

Alistair Sinclair, head of strategic health care analysis at Datamonitor, said: 'In addition to this massive figure, pharma companies face growing regulatory pressure and health care budget deficits in the wake of the recession, as well price and reimbursement cuts in order to curb growing healthcare spend. To maintain growth the industry must harness the sales and profit potential offered by expansion into emerging and high value biologic markets, as well as implementing cost cutting strategies.'

Emerging markets