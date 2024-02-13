StromaCare appoints Georges Rawadi as CEO

Privately-held French biotech StromaCare, which is developing immunotherapies through stroma modulation, today announced the appointment of Georges Rawadi as chief executive (CEO).

Mr Rawadi’s objectives include raising funds and building partnerships to support StromaCare’s lead product development towards clinical trials and continuing to develop the pipeline.

Mr Rawadi brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the pharma and biotech industry, having served in various key roles. Notable among his achievements are his positions as CEO and board member at Belgium’s Celyad Oncology Euronext: CYAD) and Ysopia Bioscience (France).