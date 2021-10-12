Strong financials for Sobi going into $8 billion takeover

Ahead of the potential takeover of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) by private equity firm Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC, the Stockholm-based company has provided details of its financial position.
The 69 billion Swedish kronor ($8 billion) offer represents the largest purchase price in the region for several years, and would draw a line under 15 years as a publicly traded company for Sobi.
To help facilitate shareholders’ vote, the board outlined preliminary headline numbers for the third quarter and the period January to September 2021 on Monday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze