Strong financials for Sobi going into $8 billion takeover

12 October 2021
Ahead of the potential takeover of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) by private equity firm Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC, the Stockholm-based company has provided details of its financial position.

The 69 billion Swedish kronor ($8 billion) offer represents the largest purchase price in the region for several years, and would draw a line under 15 years as a publicly traded company for Sobi.

To help facilitate shareholders’ vote, the board outlined preliminary headline numbers for the third quarter and the period January to September 2021 on Monday.

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


