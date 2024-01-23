Strong result in NASH lifts fortunes of small Californian company

Positive results in a Phase IIb trial could point the way to a breakthrough in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for West Coast, USA-based biotech Sagimet Biosciences (Nasdaq: SGMT).
Headquartered in San Mateo, the company specializes in novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) blockers, which could be used to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways.
Lead candidate denifanstat takes aim at three different aspects of NASH: fat accumulation, inflammation and fibrosis, all considered to be significant drivers of the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze