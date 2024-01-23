Strong result in NASH lifts fortunes of small Californian company

Positive results in a Phase IIb trial could point the way to a breakthrough in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for West Coast, USA-based biotech Sagimet Biosciences (Nasdaq: SGMT).

Headquartered in San Mateo, the company specializes in novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) blockers, which could be used to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways.

Lead candidate denifanstat takes aim at three different aspects of NASH: fat accumulation, inflammation and fibrosis, all considered to be significant drivers of the disease.