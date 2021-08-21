Saturday 8 November 2025

Study evaluating atogepant for migraine prevention hits goals

Biotechnology
21 August 2021
migraine_headache_patient_big

Positive 12-week results from the Phase III ADVANCE trial evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults who meet criteria for episodic migraine have been published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Under development by US drug major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), atogepant is currently under review for the prevention of episodic migraines at the US Food and Drug Administration, which has set an action date for an aapproval decision by September.

The study, which enrolled adult participants experiencing four to 14 migraine days per month, found that all active treatment arms of atogepant – 10mg, 30mg, and 60mg once-daily doses – met their primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days across the 12-week treatment period compared to placebo.2 The study also found that a greater proportion of atogepant-treated participants achieved at least a 50% reduction in mean monthly migraine days for all doses compared to placebo and met other key secondary endpoints.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Positive Phase III data for atogepant in migraine prevention
30 July 2020
Biotechnology
FDA accepts AbbVie's filing for atogepant for migraine prevention
31 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Time for digital marketing of migraine drugs has arrived in Japan
8 July 2021
Biotechnology
AbbVie's Qulipta first oral CGRP drug approved to prevent migraine
29 September 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze