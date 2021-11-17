Surprise retirement of Biogen R&D head

US biotech Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) surprised industry watchers, with the announcement that Alfred (Al) Sandrock Jr, head of research and development, will retire from the company effective December 31, 2021.

A 23-year veteran of Biogen, Dr Sandrock, 64, led the development of many of the company’s most important and transformational therapies in neurological diseases, including Tysabri (natalizumab), Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate), Spinraza (nusinersen), Plegridy (peginterferon beta-1a) and Aduhelm (aducanumab-avwa). Dr Sandrock served on Biogen’s executive committee since 2015, as head of R&D since October 2019, and as chief medical officer from 2012 to 2020.

Dr Priya Singhal, head of global safety and regulatory sciences, also with oversight responsibility for Japan and China R&D, will assume Dr Sandrock’s duties as head of R$D on an interim basis until a permanent successor is identified.