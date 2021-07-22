Synaffix inks deal with ProfoundBio worth up to $246 million

Dutch biotech firm Synaffix today announced the signing of a license and option agreement with ProfoundBio, an emerging oncology biotherapeutics company headquartered in China.
The deal provides access to multiple novel linker-payload technologies developed by Synaffix and includes access to the GlycoConnect glycan conjugation and HydraSpace polar spacer technologies, both of which are known to optimize the therapeutic properties (efficacy and safety) of ADCs.
ProfoundBio was granted non-exclusive license rights to deploy the above technologies for one therapeutic program that targets an undisclosed specific tumor associated antigen (TAA). Additionally, ProfoundBio retains license option rights to a second TAA that can be nominated later.
