Synageva BioPharma to go public via all-stock merger with Trimeris

Synageva BioPharma, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for rare disorders, and fellow USA-based Trimeris (Nasdaq: TRMS) - which currently has a market capitalization of some $63.6 million - have entered into a definitive merger agreement in an all-stock transaction.
Upon closing, the combined company will be publicly traded and named Synageva BioPharma Corp. It will operate under the leadership of the Synageva management team with Sanj Patel serving as the president and chief executive. In addition, the company’s board of directors will have representatives from both the existing Synageva and Trimeris boards.
Synageva holders to get 75% of shares in combined company
