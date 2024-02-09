Synlogic to cease operations after trial failure

US biopharma Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) is to discontinue Synpheny-3, its ongoing pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac in phenylketonuria (PKU), with the firm’s board now evaluating strategic options for the company.
The decision to end the trial was based on results of an internal review in advance of an upcoming independent Data Monitoring Committee assessment, which indicated that the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.
Aoife Brennan, Synlogic president and chief executive, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, and our resulting decision to end Synpheny-3. Based on the program’s progress and data to date, we had expected the study to demonstrate the potential for SYNB1934 to provide an important new treatment option for those affected by PKU.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze