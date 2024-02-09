Monday 29 September 2025

Synlogic to cease operations after trial failure

Biotechnology
9 February 2024
US biopharma Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) is to discontinue Synpheny-3, its ongoing pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac in phenylketonuria (PKU), with the firm’s board now evaluating strategic options for the company.

The decision to end the trial was based on results of an internal review in advance of an upcoming independent Data Monitoring Committee assessment, which indicated that the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.

Aoife Brennan, Synlogic president and chief executive, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this news, and our resulting decision to end Synpheny-3. Based on the program’s progress and data to date, we had expected the study to demonstrate the potential for SYNB1934 to provide an important new treatment option for those affected by PKU.

