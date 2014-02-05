Systemic psoriasis market forecast to reach $10.4 billion by 2020

The systemic psoriasis treatment market value in the eight major countries (8MM) - the USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan - is expected to more than double in the near future, jumping from $5 billion in 2013 to $10.4 billion by 2020, at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, forecasts business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The company’s new report states that across the 8MM countries, 4.1 million people were diagnosed with some form of moderate-to-severe psoriasis in 2013. This number is expected to climb slightly to 4.4 million by 2020, with 1.5 million of the population being treated with systemic agents.

Fiona Chisholm, an analyst for GBI Research, says: “This growth in the treatment population will be driven by a marginal rise in the global prevalence of psoriasis, as well as an increase in the diagnosis rate resulting from higher disease awareness and improved diagnostic methods.”