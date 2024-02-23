Monday 29 September 2025

Takeda oncology pipeline shifts in focus

Biotechnology
23 February 2024
takeda_corporate_large

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) decided to discontinue the development programs of its four oncology assets - Phase III asset modakafusp alfa (TAK-573) and three Phase I chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) assets: TAK-102, TAK-103 and TAK-940 - as part of a plan to align its focus on advancing allogeneic cell therapies.

Despite these adjustments, the Japan-based pharma major's oncology pipeline remains robust, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.

Takeda entered into multiple cell therapy collaborations for the development of CAR-T therapies with organizations like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Noile-Immune Biotech, and Crescendo Biologics in 2019 to advance the company’s novel immuno-oncology portfolio. Subsequently, the company had established a cell therapy manufacturing facility in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda leads the gene therapy charge in Japan
15 November 2021
Pharmaceutical
Takeda wants to work with Chinese partners to bring China innovation global
5 April 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda takes Chinese rights for new hemophilia B gene therapy
23 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Takeda's Alofisel flops in Phase III trial
18 October 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Biotechnology
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze