Takeda oncology pipeline shifts in focus

Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) decided to discontinue the development programs of its four oncology assets - Phase III asset modakafusp alfa (TAK-573) and three Phase I chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) assets: TAK-102, TAK-103 and TAK-940 - as part of a plan to align its focus on advancing allogeneic cell therapies.
Despite these adjustments, the Japan-based pharma major's oncology pipeline remains robust, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.
Takeda entered into multiple cell therapy collaborations for the development of CAR-T therapies with organizations like Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Noile-Immune Biotech, and Crescendo Biologics in 2019 to advance the company’s novel immuno-oncology portfolio. Subsequently, the company had established a cell therapy manufacturing facility in the USA.
