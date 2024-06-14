Takeda signs olverembatinib option agreement with Ascentage

Japanese drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has signed an option agreement with China’s Ascentage Pharma (HKG: 6855) to enter into an exclusive license agreement for olverembatinib.

This oral, potentially best-in-class, third-generation BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) is currently in development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and other hematological cancers.

If exercised, the option would allow Takeda to license global rights to develop and commercialize olverembatinib in all territories outside of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Russia.