Tecentriq + Avastin meets goals in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma

Biotechnology
21 October 2019
The Phase III IMbrave150 study, evaluating Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) as a treatment for people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy, met both of its co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with standard-of-care sorafenib, says Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX).

Safety for the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, with no new safety signals identified. Data from the IMbrave150 study will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

This makes it the first Phase III cancer immunotherapy study to show an improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival for the treatment of the most common form of liver cancer, according to the company, which noted that the data will be submitted to health authorities in the USA, Europe and China.

“We are very pleased with the results of our study testing the combination of Tecentriq and Avastin, which marks the first treatment in more than a decade to improve overall survival in people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma who have not received prior systemic therapy,” said Dr Levi Garraway, newly-appointed chief medical officer and head of global product development

Importance for Asia market

