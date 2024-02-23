Tentarix to collaborate with AbbVie on biologics research

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) revealed yesterday that it has linked up with San Diago, USA-based start-up Tentarix Biotherapeutics on the discovery and development of conditionally-active, multi-specific biologic candidates in oncology and immunology.

The collaboration will integrate AbbVie’s expertise in oncology and immunology with Tentarix’ proprietary Tentacles platform. Tentacles are multi-functional, conditionally-active antibody-based biologics that are designed specifically to activate immune cells that can modulate disease pathways, while potentially mitigating safety concerns associated with non-specific targeting of other immune cells.

The deal adds to one entered into in August last year with Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) aiming to leverage Tentarix’ proprietary Tentacles platform to discover and develop multi-functional, conditional protein therapeutics for oncology and inflammatory diseases.