Saturday 23 November 2024

Tessa's CAR-T therapy set to lead the way in Hodgkin's lymphoma, says GlobalData

Biotechnology
17 March 2020
tessa_therapeutics_large

Privately-held Singapore-based company Tessa Therapeutics’ CD30-directed autologous CAR-T therapy has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation.

GlobalData has predicted that the drug, which is known only as TT11, will become the leading cell-based therapy in Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL), and will displace stem cell transplants as the standard of care by 2024.

'Comfortable' pole position predicted

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Tessa picks up RMAT designation for novel Car-T cell candidate
27 February 2020
Biotechnology
Confirmation that Keytruda will not topple Adcetris in Hodgkin's lymphoma
3 March 2020
Biotechnology
China approves BeiGene's tislelizumab for Hodgkin's lymphoma
30 December 2019
Biotechnology
Tessa raises $126 million to advance CAR-T program
9 June 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze