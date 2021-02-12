Texas-based Molecular Templates teams up with Bristol Myers

Targeted biologic specialist Molecular Templates (Nasdaq: MTEM) has entered into a global research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) which could be worth over $1.3 billion to the Texan company.
The firms will work together with the goal of discovering and developing multiple novel therapies designed for specific oncology targets.
Molecular Templates touts a next generation engineered toxin body (ETB) platform, representing a new class of targeted therapeutic.
