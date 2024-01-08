The ADC revolution: Journey to $40 billion+ market by 2030

While the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market has exploded over the last several years, generating $6.6 billion in sales globally in 2022, it is still early days for this rapidly growing class of drugs, according to Leerink Partners analyst Dr Andrew Berens.

Consensus expects the global ADC market to generate over $42 billion in 2030, reflecting a compound growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. ADC-related deals generated over $90 billion in upfront value from 2018 to 2023 (>$77 billion in M&A, >$13 billion in licensing deals), a trend that Dr Berens thinks is likely to continue.

This growth reflects an ADC class that has the potential to be highly disruptive across multiple therapeutic areas, driven by a targeted approach to drug delivery that is often not limited to biomarker enriched populations – a consequence of the bystander effect and impressive synergies with immunotherapy, which has expanded the therapeutic potential of the class and resulted in a large influx of investment by large pharmaceutical companies, through collaborations as well as acquisitions.