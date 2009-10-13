The Future of Japanese Bioventures by P Reed Maurer

It is difficult to be optimistic about the future of Japanese bioventures. To date the track record is miserable. Out of the roughly 600 bioventures, only 22 managed to go public. 20 of these are analyzed in the chart below. Please note the following:
For most companies, the first listed price was above the offering price. This means pre Initial Public Offering investors could realize a capital gain if they sold their shares soon after the IPO;
raised for companies via an IPO was rather modest considering the cost of taking new drugs through clinical trials; and
IPO investors took a bath if you compare the price of shares as of September 30, 2009 with the first listed price. Potential market capitalization for all but four of the firms is negative.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed