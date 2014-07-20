Saturday 8 November 2025

The price of NOT curing hepatitis C - by Robert Zirkelbach

Biotechnology
20 July 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Over the past few months, there has been increased focus on the price of a new cure for hepatitis C, with some stakeholders arguing that the country cannot afford to pay for this new treatment, writes Robert Zirkelbach, senior vice president of communications at trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

But what is often left out of these discussions is the price all of us will pay if we are unable to develop new treatments and new cures for some of the most debilitating and costly diseases affecting Americans, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer's.

A previous report from Milliman, written before the most recent treatments became available, highlights the unsustainable cost burden on society of treating patients with hepatitis C. This analysis projected that without new treatments and cures for hepatitis C annual medical costs for patients with this disease would more than double from $30 billion to over $85 billion over the next 20 years - an unsustainable trend.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze