The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 14, 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among last week’s notable announcements, US pharma giant Pfizer said it has entered into a gene base editing collaboration with Beam Therapeutics, which involves an upfront $300 million and up to $1.35 billion in milestones. Germany’s Bayer moved further into cell and gene therapies, announcing a $1 billion deal with Mammoth Biosciences. US biotech Biogen and Japanese partner Eisai took a hit last Tuesday, when the US federal insurer, Medicare, announced restrictions on the availability of their controversially approved Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm. Also, US drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals gained an additional approval for its cystic fibrosis drug Kaftrio from the European Commission.

Beam collaboration with Pfizer to advance three based editing candidates