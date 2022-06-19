The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 17 2022

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Among significant news last week, US biotech Alnylam Pharmaceutical on Monday revealed that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its rare disease drug Amvuttra (vutrisiran). Japan’s Shionogi entered into a landmark collaboration to expand global access to its antibiotic cefiderocol. Swiss pharma giant Roche last Wednesday released new data on its Alzheimer’s disease candidate crenezumab that once again proved a failure. Also, rumors surfaced on Friday that US biotech Seagen is in talks with US pharma giant Merck & Co about a possible acquisition of the company with which it already has research collaborations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze