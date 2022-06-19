Saturday 8 November 2025

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to June 17 2022

19 June 2022
Among significant news last week, US biotech Alnylam Pharmaceutical on Monday revealed that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its rare disease drug Amvuttra (vutrisiran). Japan’s Shionogi entered into a landmark collaboration to expand global access to its antibiotic cefiderocol. Swiss pharma giant Roche last Wednesday released new data on its Alzheimer’s disease candidate crenezumab that once again proved a failure. Also, rumors surfaced on Friday that US biotech Seagen is in talks with US pharma giant Merck & Co about a possible acquisition of the company with which it already has research collaborations.

Alnylam wins FDA approval of rare disease drug in step toward profitability

