The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 1, 2024

By Barbra Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Research news last week included US biotech Amgen holding an R&D conference call outlining its ambitions and achievements in the area of rare diseases, including Tepezza and Krystexxa. Also, USA-based Viking Therapeutics released new Phase II data for its obesity hopeful VK2735. Regulatory news saw the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reject approval of Minerva Neurosciences’ roluperidone, issuing a complete response letter (CRL) noting a lack of efficacy evidence. Also, Franco-American firm Allecra Therapeutics received authorization from the FDA for its Exblifep for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs). US pharma giant Pfizer last Thursday held an investor meeting to outline plans for its oncology business following the $43 billion acquisition of Seagen.

