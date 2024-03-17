The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 15, 2024

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Among research news last week, Swiss clinical-stage biotech MoonLake Immunotherapies held an R&D day, when it presented new data on its pipeline, emphasizing the success of its sonelokimab in psoriatic arthritis. Also, US pharma giant Pfizer released Phase III data on its Adcetris for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma. On the regulatory front, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week approved Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Livmarli for the new indication of intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Also of note, US pharma major ELI Lilly linked up with Amazon Pharmacy to make its products, including the new obesity drug Zepbound, available to patients. And the UK’s AstraZeneca announced a takeover bid for USA-based Amolyt Pharma for up to $1.05 billion.

MoonLake’s R&D day confirms SLK’s competitive profile in PsA & indication expansion plans