Monday 29 September 2025

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 22, 2024

Biotechnology
25 March 2024
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

On the M&A front last week, UK pharma major AstraZeneca announced an agreement to acquire Canadian radiopharma company Fusion Pharmaceuticals for $2 billion upfront and a further $400 million contingent. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals released new Phase III data on its investigational drug paltusotine in acromegaly. Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin’s subsidiary Orchard Therapeutics set out US launch plans for its newly Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved rare disease cell therapy Lenmeldy with a list price of $4.25 million. Also of note, on the regulatory front, Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda gained an expanded indication for its Iclusig for leukemia.

Radiopharma stays hot with Fusion acquisition

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Incyte to acquire Ariad's European operations
9 May 2016
Biotechnology
Orchard Therapeutics rockets on takeover bid
5 October 2023
Pharmaceutical
Crinetics Pharma's paltusotine achieves all goals in Phase III acromegaly trial
11 September 2023
Biotechnology
Fusion Pharma gains rights to Phase II prostate cancer program
15 February 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biotechnology

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze