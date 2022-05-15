Sunday 24 November 2024

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to May 13, 2022

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
15 May 2022
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

In the news last week, on Monday Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen announced that it was terminating a license agreement with Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic on potential vaccines for hepatitis B and HPV. On the M&A front, having already invested in the biotech firm, US pharma giant Pfizer last Tuesday announced a full acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaeutical in a deal valuing the company at $11.6 billion, and giving it rights to the migraine drug Nurtec ODT. Also, Japanese drugmaker Otsuka’s Taiho unit has reached an agreement to acquire part of Cullinan Oncology and, in doing so, will regain rights to a lung cancer candidate previously offloaded to the US firm. Meantime, Swiss pharma giant Roche released disappointing Phase III results for its TIGIT blocker tiragolumab in lung cancer.

