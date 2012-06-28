Theradiag acquires Prestizia and its MicroRNA technology platform

Theradiag, (previously Biomedical Diagnostics), a Paris, France-based theranostics and in vitro diagnostics company focused on autoimmune disease, says that it is acquiring Prestizia, a biotechnology company that is developing a microRNA1 technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Prestizia represents a major advance for Theradiag. Its microRNA platform is going to allow us to strengthen our development in theranostics with a highly innovative, patented technology,” stated Michel Finance, chief executive of Theradiag.

Prestizia was a subsidiary of the Holding Incubatrice Biotechnology and Pharmacy, presided by Jean-Jacques Bertrand, ex CEO of Aventis-Pasteur. Since its inception, Prestizia has collaborated with the University of Montpellier 2 and the CNRS.