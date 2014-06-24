ThromboGenics plans to remain independent

In response to market rumors, Belgian biotech firm ThromboGenics (Euronext Brussels: THR) today issues an update on the Strategic Review process that was initiated in February this year (The Pharma Letter February 24).
Following an assessment of various strategic options including a sale of the entire company, the board of directors of ThromboGenics has decided to continue as a stand-alone company, and to pursue discussions for a potential partnership for the commercialization of its ophthalmic drug Jetrea (ocriplasmin) in the USA. The company will provide a further update at the time of its 2014 half year reporting on August 28.
US sales of Jetrea have so far failed to meet expectations. Outside the USA the injectable drug is marketed under license by Swiss pharma major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) ophthalmic subsidiary Alcon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze