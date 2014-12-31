Tikcro to fund cancer immune checkpoint antibodies research at Weizmann

Israel’s Tikcro Technologies (OTC PK: TIKRF) has entered into a research and license accord with Yeda Research and Development Company, the technology transfer arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.
This agreement is for the development of new antibodies originating from specified research at the Weizmann Institute of Science addressing identified targets of cancer immune checkpoints.
Under the terms of the deal, Tikcro will provide funding for further research at the Weizmann Institute of Science to develop certain antibodies selected and verified in preclinical trials. The antibodies may have high selectivity and binding qualities towards cancer immune checkpoints. Further R&D will be required to promote such antibodies as therapeutic candidates for immune modulation in oncology.
