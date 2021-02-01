Tollys names Philippe Goupit as chairman

French biopharma firm Tollys has appointed Philippe Goupit as chairman of the board of directors. This appointment comes at an important time for Tollys, with the active planning of its next fundraising to support the first Phase I clinical trials, which are expected to start in 2022.



Jacques-François Martin, co-founder and former chairman, said: “We are thrilled to appoint Philippe Goupit as chairman of the board. His valuable experience and skills will support our ambitions and help strengthen our board of directors at a key stage.” Mr Martin will remain on the board of directors



Tollys is developing TL-532, the first synthetic specific agonist of Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) cancer immunotherapy.

“I am honored and very excited to take up this position at Tollys at this specific stage in the development of the company. Thanks to the critical milestones already achieved by the co-founders in establishing the preclinical proof-of-concept of TL-532, it has the potential to become a breakthrough therapy in immuno-oncology,” said Mr Goupit.

In his 35-year career, Mr Goupit worked for several pharmaceutical companies, the latest being Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), where he spent over 20 years; in investor relations, deal-making and strategy roles at the highest global level.