Triple win of trial results and bumper fundraise for Janux

San Diego, USA-based Janux Therapeutics (Nasdaq: JANX) has seen its share price triple after positive early data were announced for JANX007 and JANX008.

The company is developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies using its TRACTr and TRACIr platforms, with candidates from both performing well in Phase Ia trials.

Emerging JANX007 data show what the firm believes could be a best-in-class profile, with promising efficacy and safety data in certain heavily pretreated people with late-stage prostate cancer.