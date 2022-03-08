Trodelvy TROPiCS-02 study meets primary endpoint

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) shares fell as much as 5% yesterday, after it announced results from the Phase III TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy.
The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically-significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus physician’s choice of chemotherapy, but analysts were left wondering just how important the benefit was, as Gilead did not release any hard data.
The trial targeted a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. The primary endpoint results were consistent with those observed in the Phase I/II IMMU-132-01 study in a subset of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients. The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study demonstrated a trend in improvement for overall survival. Patients will be followed for a subsequent overall survival analysis. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, and no new safety concerns emerged in this patient population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze