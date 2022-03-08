Trodelvy TROPiCS-02 study meets primary endpoint

US biotech major Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) shares fell as much as 5% yesterday, after it announced results from the Phase III TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors and two to four lines of chemotherapy.

The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically-significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus physician’s choice of chemotherapy, but analysts were left wondering just how important the benefit was, as Gilead did not release any hard data.

The trial targeted a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. The primary endpoint results were consistent with those observed in the Phase I/II IMMU-132-01 study in a subset of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients. The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study demonstrated a trend in improvement for overall survival. Patients will be followed for a subsequent overall survival analysis. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, and no new safety concerns emerged in this patient population.