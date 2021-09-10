Saturday 8 November 2025

Trodelvy UK approval still won't see women get the breast cancer drug as pricing not agreed

Biotechnology
10 September 2021
gilead-big

Today’s news of the licensing of Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan) brings little comfort to women with triple negative incurable secondary breast cancer, as the drug’s developer, company Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), failed to reach an agreement with NHS England to provide the drug free-of-charge to eligible patients, ahead of a National Institute for Health cand Care Excellence (NICE) decision on routine National Health Service (NHS) access next year, says the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Instead, hundreds of women in England who already face short prognoses and limited treatment options could now face an agonizing wait of up to eight months to access Trodelvy and the chance it brings of precious extra time with loved ones and doing what matters most to them.

Trodelvy’s licensing through the Project Orbis scheme, which the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) joined at the start of the year, comes only a day after that of a lung cancer drug, sotorasib, and four months after another drug, both of which were successfully made immediately available to patients following licensing via an interim access scheme agreed by the drug companies Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) and AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) with NHS England.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA accelerated approval for Trodelvy in advanced urothelial cancer
14 April 2021
Biotechnology
Benefit of Trodelvy confirmed by Phase III study
7 July 2020
Biotechnology
Trodelvy data presented at ESMO 2021
17 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
UK's MHRA approves 'repurposed' anastrozole to prevent breast cancer
7 November 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biotechnology

New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Ultragenyx sells portion of Crysvita royalties for $400 million
6 November 2025
MoonLake seeks to add $75 million to sonelokimab fund
6 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze