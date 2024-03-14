Tubulis raises 128 million euros for ADC mission

German antibody drug conjugate (ADC) specialist Tubulis has announced the successful completion of an upsized and oversubscribed 128 million euros ($138.8 million) Series B2 financing.
Tubulis is developing a pipeline of uniquely matched ADCs with an indication-tailored targeting molecule and payload combination.
"Our goal is to establish Tubulis as a global ADC leader"The proceeds of the round will primarily support the advancement of Tubulis’ ADCs toward clinical evaluation and help achieve clinical proof-of-concept for lead candidates, TUB-040 and TUB-030.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
