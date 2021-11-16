Twist Bioscience launches Revelar to develop novel COVID-19 therapies

US DNA synthesis firm Twist Bioscience (Nasdaq: TWST) has launched Revelar Biotherapeutics, an independently operated, new biotechnology company to develop and commercialize an antibody, discovered and optimized by its Twist Biopharma division, that neutralizes all known variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in pre-clinical studies.

In addition, Revelar will have the ability to leverage the antibody discovery and optimization platform of Twist Biopharma to license additional antibodies for up to five targets over the next four years.

Emily Leproust, chief executive and co-founder of Twist Bioscience commented: “In launching Revelar Biotherapeutics, we assembled an experienced executive leadership team with a proven track record of successful clinical and corporate development together with access to a series of antibody therapeutic leads. This transaction allows Twist to participate in the rapid advancement of therapeutic antibodies while remaining focused on our current opportunities in our core business as well as our biopharma and DNA data storage verticals. We look forward to having our first Twist Biopharma-discovered antibody enter clinical studies in 2022, pending the necessary requirements.”