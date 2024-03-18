Two new executive appointments at the top of Everest

A new chief medical officer will take the reins at Shanghai-based biotech Everest Medicines (HKEX: 1952), as the drug and vaccine firm undertakes a minor reshuffle at the top.

Sandra Zeng will take over the firm’s clinical development team, with a goal of bringing more in-house developed and in-licensed innovative products into China.

At the same time, former Brii Biosciences general manager Rico Liang has been drafted in as chief product officer.