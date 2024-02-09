UCB builds on bimekizumab data in hidradenitis suppurativa

Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB) is closing in on another approval with its monoclonal IgG1 antibody, bimekizumab.

This drug, which selectively inhibits both interleukin 17A and interleukin 17F, two key cytokines driving inflammatory processes, has already won approvals in plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. It is sold under the brand name Bimzelx.

"Results presented re-affirm the high levels of sustained clinical response achieved with bimekizumab treatment"UCB is seeking to bring it to patients who have moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, and has now presented results from the latest post hoc analyses of the Phase III studies, BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II.