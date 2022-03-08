Wednesday 19 November 2025

UCB expanding gene therapy facilities with 200 million-euro investment

Biotechnology
8 March 2022
ucb_hq_brussels_large

Belgium’s largest drugmaker, UCB (Euronext: UCB), today announced it will build an innovative and environmentally sustainable gene therapy process development and clinical manufacturing facility on their high-tech campus in Braine l’Alleud, Wallonia, Belgium.

The new facility, representing an investment of more than 200 million euros ($218 million) over the coming years, is expected to be operational in 2024. Construction is due to start in the second quarter of 2022.

Recent years has seen a significant evolution in the gene therapy field and today it’s regarded as an exciting modality that can drive a fundamental change in how diseases are treated, enabling a move from treating symptoms to disease modification and eventually towards a cure in defined patient populations. But producing viral vectors (the delivery vehicles of gene therapies) remains challenging due to currently highly inefficient manufacturing processes, poorly characterized products, and scarce high-cost third party development and manufacturing capacity. So internal process and analytical development capabilities and seamless and flexible clinical manufacturing, are being recognized as critical success factors in the development of gene therapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UCB accelerates ambitions in gene therapy with two deals
12 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
UCB's head-to-head trial of treatments for bio-naïve rheumatoid arthritis disappoints
24 March 2016
Biotechnology
Amgen and UCB present positive data for romosozumab with teriparatide in osteoporosis
4 April 2016
Biotechnology
FDA no deals hammerblow to Belgium's UCB
13 May 2022


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biotechnology

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze