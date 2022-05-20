Saturday 8 November 2025

UCB is well-positioned to become a key player in the myasthenia gravis

20 May 2022
Positive Phase III trial results from Belgian pharma major UCB’s (Euronext: SAN) two clinical trials in its generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) program will enable it to become a key future player in the MG market, with both zilucoplan and rozanolixizumab expected to enter the market next year.

Data and analytics company GlobalData neurology analyst Philippa Salter comments: “MG is a rare autoimmune and neuromuscular disease that is characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. The MG market is one of high potential for drug developers, as seen through the high sales revenue of Soliris. GlobalData forecasts peak global (7MM = the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) sales of $1.4 billion for Soliris (eculizumab) in 2027 in this indication. Additionally, there is high unmet need in the MG market, particularly for more effective therapies for refractory or difficult to treat diseases, and as such it is becoming increasingly competitive with more companies looking to become key players.”

If approved, UCB’s zilucoplan would be the third complement C5 inhibitor on the market for the treatment of MG and will face significant competition from AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) Soliris, the current market leader, and Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz), only recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for MG in April 2022.

