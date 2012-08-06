UK govt and pharma industry to start drug pricing negations next month

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) and the UK Department of Health (DoH) on Friday published a joint statement on arrangements for pricing branded medicines from 2014.

The negotiations, which are set to begin in September, will determine the arrangements for pricing branded medicines in the UK from 2014, including medicines that are already on the market in December 2013 and new medicines which are launched from 1 January 2014.

The DoH and the ABPI says they are committed to reaching agreement on a pricing system that gives patients better access to the most effective medicines, at prices that encourage the National Health Service to use those medicines when clinicians think their patients can benefit and deliver value to the NHS, and provide a fair reward for these innovative medicines.